Elma Jean Silbaugh, 74
Elma Jean Silbaugh, 74, of Onida, SD, died Sunday, February 9, 2020, in Pierre.
Memorial services will be at 10:00am on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Onida Methodist Church. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Onida Cemetery. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com
Elma was born on May 24, 1945, in Aberdeen, SD. She graduated from Onida High School in 1964 and attended business college in Rapid City. When she returned to Onida, she worked for H&H Motors, where she met the love of her life, David “Homer” Silbaugh. They were married in June of 1968. She also worked for Oahe Implement in Pierre and Century Manufacturing in Pierre. In her later years, she worked part time at Mary Jo’s.
For the last 10-plus years, she was employed at Brock’s Butcher Block until her illness. Elma enjoyed camping, fishing, as well as reading any chance she could. Elma and Homer loved their trips together, especially when they went to Hawaii and Rome. They also enjoyed the Silbaugh family reunions.
She belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary and the Onida Ladies Club.
Elma is survived by her sister Elinor Gerstenecker of Pierre, nieces and nephews; June Classen and Joe Cary both of Pierre and Ken Cary of Box Elder, SD, sister-in-law Dorene Newling of Onida, brothers-in-law Victor (Cyndi) Silbaugh of Gillette, WY, and Harlan (Marlene) Silbaugh of Armour, SD, nieces and nephews: Jeff Newling of Pierre, Beth (Garth) Hansen of Lincoln, NE, John Newling of Aberdeen, Sarah Newling of Lincoln and Jolene (Carl) White of Colorado as well as numerous great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.
Elma was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Johanna Unruh, her husband David “Homer” Silbaugh, brother-in-law Dick Newling, brother-in-law Donald “Bud” Gerstenecker and two nieces Charlotte Cary and Donna LaCasse.
