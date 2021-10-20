Elsie May Welch
Elsie May Welch, 85, of St. Lawrence, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Monday, October 25, 2021, at the St. Lawrence Community Church with Pastor Jim Hofman officiating, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the St. Lawrence Cemetery in St. Lawrence. Funeral service will be livestreamed with a link posted to www.familyfuneralhome.net.
Elsie Welch was born November 18, 1935, at her home to Oscar and Mabel (Goodall) Dracy. She attended school at Sand Creek and Wolsey.
Elsie married the love of her life, Robert Welch, on February 3, 1952, and thanked God every day for the two boys and all their friends, that union blessed her with. It was the best thing that ever happened to her and Robert.
Elsie loved her work and felt honored to be able to help people. She worked at Polly’s Shoe Store for thirteen years. Her boss, Rosalee Wallman, was a best friend and a great employer. In 1978, she went into partnership with Eleanor Lanz and owned and operated The Fabric Inn in Miller. Eleanor and Elsie ran the business with a few ladies they had part time. Elsie was so grateful for all the help she had over the years until they sold the store on June 1, 2015. Elsie opened Elsie’s Stitchin Post in her home. This business was such a beautiful way to make Elsie feel useful and helpful. Although busy, she always had time for coffee, concerts and plays, thanks to her great friends.
Robert and Elsie loved dancing and did their share of it. Elsie’s toes will continue to tap to the good ole beat of western music. They also loved camping and boating with each other, whether work or play, they loved being together if they were with their family.
Elsie is survived by her sons: Ronnie (Betty Jo), and Tony (Diane); grandchildren: Michelle (Nathan) Stuck of Brentford, SD, Amy (Chris) Howard of Miller, SD, Sara Nelson of Monticello, MN, Erin Nelson of St. Lawrence, SD, and Allison Nelson of St. Lawrence, SD; great grandchildren: Kathy Ruesink of Brentford, SD, Hailie, Kiarra and Kane Stuck of Brentford, SD, Alana and Maya Howard of Miller, SD, and Drew Keenan, Patrick Nelson, Lucas Nelson and Audrey Haessig of St. Lawrence, SD; and two great great grandsons; Brentley Ruesink and Rory Ruesink of Brentford, SD. Elsie wanted to thank Heath and Andrea Mushitz, Fran and Jerry Alumbaugh, Morris Reber and Dean Stevens, who she considered her extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents; sisters: Thelma Bentz, Susie Linafelter, and Pearl Getscher; brother, Victor Dracy; baby brother, Oscar; and many great friends.
Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Elsie’s arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net.
