Emelia Hofwolt, 91, of White Lake formerly of Ft. Pierre died on Saturday, November 13th at the Sanford Chamberlain Medical Center in Chamberlain, SD. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. (mst) on Thursday, November 18th at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.
Emelia was born on September 30th, 1930 near Leola, SD, to Jakob and Lydia (Rau) Kolb. Emelia grew up in Leola where she attended school and moved to the Chamberlain area in 1957. She raised her four children in Chamberlain on her own while holding multiple jobs to support them. She was a hardworking mother who loved her children above all else. She walked everywhere she went and made sure the family had homemade dinner rolls every Saturday.
She married Paul Hofwolt on April 10th, 1976, in Chamberlain and they eventually made their home in Ft. Pierre after Paul sold the farm.
Emelia enjoyed watching soap operas, reading, cooking and spending time with her family. She also had a great sense of humor and loved Morning Glory Flowers.
She is survived by her sons Glenn Osborne of Edison NJ, Dave Osborne of Sundance WY, and daughter Deborah Selland of Chamberlain, she is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Paul, her son Kenneth and parents and her siblings. She was the last survivor of her family.
