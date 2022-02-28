Emery Byer, 89, of Pierre, SD, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 3rd, at Isburg Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 4th, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, with interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, all in Pierre, SD.
Emery John Byer was born on May 16, 1932, to Alex and Anna Byer in Watertown, SD. Emery grew up on the family farm in Florence, SD, with his parents and his ten siblings. He and his twin sister Edna (Cordell) were the youngest members of the family. Edna passed away on September 13, 2016.
Emery enlisted in the United States Army in 1954 and was stationed at Fort Bliss, TX. He had to return home shortly after arriving in Fort Bliss, because his father had a fatal heart attack on December 13, 1954. Later, he returned to the Army and during his second year of service, he was stationed in England.
After being discharged from the Army, Emery started working as a carpenter for Gray Construction in Watertown, SD. He later moved to Rapid City, SD, and worked on the original Mt. Rushmore Viewing Center project as a finish carpenter.
Emery was united in marriage to Mary Alice Kranz on January 14, 1961, in Watertown, SD. They eventually moved to Pierre, SD in 1963, where he became self-employed with his own carpentry construction business. They were blessed with the birth of five children, Keith, Clifford, Brian, Marcy, and Tom. Clifford passed away at age one.
In Emery’s spare time, he always enjoyed metal detecting, working in the yard, spending time with his family, and most of all, he loved to go fishing. His goal was to catch his limit of nice sized walleyes for Mom to fry up for Friday dinners or to catch another “larger” Proud Angler Walleye.
Emery is survived by his wife, Mary, and his children, Keith (Janette); Brian; Marcy (Dave) Peterson; Tom; and his grandchildren, Tori Byer; Erin (Isaac) Zipp; JC Byer; and Brendan Peterson.
Memorials can be directed to the Countryside Hospice and Memory Care (415 S. Crow, Pierre SD 57501).
