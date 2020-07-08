Enid Hyde, 107
Enid Hyde, 107, of Pierre, completed the wondrous collage that was her life on April 12, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held in her honor at the First Congregational United Church of Christ on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 1:30pm, followed by interment in Pierre’s Riverside Cemetery. (Face masks will be required for attendance at the church service.) Her service may also be viewed live at www.feigumfh.com
Helen Enid Howard was born February 5, 1913, in Blunt, South Dakota, to Leon DeWitt Howard and Zelia Spencer Howard. Enid had seven siblings: Leona, Elaine, James, DeWitt, Harlow, Irma and Eugene. Famed author Agatha Christie has said, “One of the luckiest things that can happen to you in life is, I think, to have a happy childhood.” Enid was one of those so blessed; she described her childhood as “idyllic” and to the end of her days carried with her the calm certainty that her parents were “the two most wonderful persons I have ever known” and that she had grown up in a “perfect home.”
Leon and Zelia were both kind and firm with their children. Whenever the robust brood verged on being unruly, Mr. Howard quelled the potential tempest with a single word: “Hark!” Enid recalls simply, “We harked!”
Enid graduated from Blunt High School in 1930 as class valedictorian. During the following year as a freshman at South Dakota State University in Brookings, she was courted by Franklin Hyde of Pierre.
They were married on September 22, 1931, at Enid’s home in Blunt. To this union were born four children: Helen, Howard, Heather and Harlow. Enid’s heart and soul centered on her family. As her children were growing up, their friends were always welcome in the Hyde home. Later, when Enid’s children brought their own children back to that same lovely house for visits, the house again filled with family.
As Enid’s children grew older and became self-sufficient, she took an increasingly active part in her church and community. Enid served as a Red Cross Grey Lady at Maryhouse; recorded more than 50 books for the Visually and Physically Handicapped; conducted the “Star Lab” at the Discovery Center; served on the executive board of the South Dakota Historical Society; was a founding member of a Pierre book club; and a charter member of Chapter CG, P.E.O., of Pierre.
Enid was also a founding member of the little group of birding enthusiasts that eventually became the Missouri Breaks chapter of the Audubon Society; for many years Enid was an active counter in the annual Audubon Christmas count which she delighted in. Enid loved stargazing especially during meteor showers. She was also an avid bridge player.
Enid had a gift for friendship and befriended people in all walks and stations of life. She rehabilitated antique platform rockers and made many of them treasured gifts for family and friends. Enid was a gracious and elegant hostess. She took meticulous care of her house and garden, valuing the garden not only for its beauty but as a haven for birds and butterflies. She also enjoyed both giving and receiving intellectual stimulation, and was formidable indeed in that sphere. Last but not least, she was always up for a picnic!
At the age of 100, Enid summed up her life very simply: “I have lived fully and loved life; I have been very blessed. My heart is filled with gratitude.” She loved her home of 85 years and remained there until she died April 12, 2020 at 107 years old.
She is survived by her daughters Helen (H.B.) Harryman, of Pierre and Heather of Santa Clara, CA, and her son Harlow of DeLand, FL; grandchildren Heather Levy, Joseph (Lorena) Bottum, Helen Bottum, Andrew Hyde, Kimberly (Jason) Jones; great grandchildren Faith Bottum, Elana Grabel and Jana Jones. Enid was preceded in death by her parents; all of her siblings; her husband Franklin in 1966; her son Howard in 1981; grandchildren Joseph H. Levy, Margaret Bottum, son-in-law Bruce Stowell, and daughter-in-law Robin Smith Hyde.
