Eric John Robinson, 35
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Eric, our loving son, brother, father, uncle and friend.
Eric John Robinson, age 35, was born October 2, 1984, in Pierre, SD and passed away on November 15, 2019 from heart failure.
Thankful for sharing his life are his parents, Steven (Pamela) Robinson, Dowagiac, MI; Marla Fischer Nelson, Sioux Falls, SD; sister, Amy (Joe) Ryan, Sioux Falls, SD; daughter, McKenzie Robinson and her mother and special friend, Abigail Saiz, Uvalde, TX; niece Keira Ryan, Sioux Falls, SD; grandparents Howard and Marie Blachford, Orient, SD and uncles, aunts and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Jack and Bonnie Robinson, Pierre, SD and Marlin Fischer, Oldham, SD.
Visitation will be held with the family present Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 3-4 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at Heritage Funeral Home, 4800 S Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57108.
Memorials will be directed to an educational fund for McKenzie Robinson.
