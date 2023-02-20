Erin Lynne Bourk Feb 20, 2023 Feb 20, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Erin Lynne BourkErin Lynne Bourk, 81, of Pierre, SD, formerly of Blunt, SD died Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Edgewood Healthcare in Pierre.Memorial service will be 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at St. John's Catholic Church in Fort Pierre, SD. To send flowers to the family of Erin Bourk, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Feb 21 Memorial Service Tuesday, February 21, 2023 10:00AM St. John's Catholic Church 206 W Main Fort Pierre, SD 57532 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins. Tags Statistics Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Rachel Hollis Speaks Out Following Death of Ex-Husband Dave Hollis New Claire's Kennels facility to offer Fur Affair Grooming services Annual King of Hearts gears up for 2023 Carnival Cruise Line Pushes Back on Dining Room Controversy Gabrielle Union Gets Real On Being A Stepmom To Dwyane Wade's Kids Senior Govs shine vs Brookings on Senior Night From the Editor: Time to mosey back to Arizona Look: SI Swimsuit Reveals Photos From Newest Rookie Sixtine Rouyre Indigenous remains returning to the Three Affiliated Tribes Hughes County Land Transfers for Jan. 9-31
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.