Erin Lynne Bourk

Erin Lynne Bourk, 81, of Pierre, SD, formerly of Blunt, SD died Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Edgewood Healthcare in Pierre.

Service information

Feb 21
Memorial Service
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
10:00AM
St. John's Catholic Church
206 W Main
Fort Pierre, SD 57532
