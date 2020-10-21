Erwin Albert “Butch” Koll Jr., 71, of Pierre, passed away on October 14, 2020, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre.
Memorial Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. Seating will be provided for the family, and those who attend are welcome to bring their own chair. In case of inclement weather, the service will be moved to Lutheran Memorial Church. Butch’s service can be viewed live on his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com. Condolences can be written at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com or mailed to The Family of Butch Koll, 801 Currant Drive, Pierre, SD 57501.
Butch Koll was born in Veblen, S.D., on September 4, 1949, to Erwin Albert Koll, Sr. and Emily (Nelson) Koll. He grew up in South Shore, S.D., and graduated from South Shore High School. After high school, he attended Lake Area Tech.
Butch married Margaret “Marge” Ellen Smith on October 7, 1972, in Clark, S.D. Together they had two daughters. They lived in Clark and Fort Pierre before moving to Glasgow, Mont., for 13 years where Butch worked at United Building Centers. They relocated to Pierre where Butch worked various construction jobs and then for the Pierre Public Schools.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, shooting pool and spending time with his grandkids.
Butch is survived by his wife Marge Koll of Pierre; daughters Kristin Koll (Tom Walzenbach) and granddaughter Paige of Pierre; Kerri (Travis) Vallery or Pierre, and Kelli Koll and grandson Taylon of Pierre; in-laws: Nancy (Daniel) Sietsema of Wolf Point, Mont., Pat Sterling of Pierre, Judy (Dave) Perry of Pierre; Steve (Cindy) Smith of Columbus, Mont.; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Elaine Robertson and her husband Bruce; his brother Elroy Koll; mother and father-in-law Elton and Lela Smith; and in-laws John Sterling and Sharon and Bob Williams.
