Esther Assman, 98
Esther Assman, 98, of Winner, SD, passed away on Sunday, March 8th, 2020, surrounded by family at the Winner Regional Healthcare Facility in Winner, SD. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 14th, 2020, at 10:00am at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner. Burial will follow in the Winner City Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 13th, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church from 6-7:00pm with a Rosary beginning at 7:00pm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.