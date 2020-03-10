Esther Assman, 98

Esther Assman, 98, of Winner, SD, passed away on Sunday, March 8th, 2020, surrounded by family at the Winner Regional Healthcare Facility in Winner, SD. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 14th, 2020, at 10:00am at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner. Burial will follow in the Winner City Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 13th, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church from 6-7:00pm with a Rosary beginning at 7:00pm.

Service information

Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
6:00PM-7:00PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
302 West 4th Street
Winner, SD 57580
Mar 13
Rosary
Friday, March 13, 2020
7:00PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
302 West 4th Street
Winner, SD 57580
Mar 14
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, March 14, 2020
10:00AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
302 West 4th Street
Winner, SD 57580
