Eugene Oliver Kreitman, 84
Eugene Oliver Kreitman, 84, of Pierre, died on Friday, May 8th at his home in Pierre. A private family memorial service will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, May 16th at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre with inurnment to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. The memorial service will be live streamed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com. The family invites those who wish to attend the graveside committal to gather in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church during the service
You can also show support by taking part in our “Together In Spirit” option. Please email your name and a message of support to togetherinspirit@yahoo.com and we will place it on a heart that will be attached to a chair at the service. The family will be able to read your heartfelt message and know that you are together with them in spirit.
Eugene was born on May 22, 1935 at Bassett, NE to Ralph and Dorothy (Bridges) Kreitman. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
As a child, he lived in Nebraska and California. In 1947, he moved with his family to central South Dakota where his father worked on a ranch. He went to high school in Agar, SD where he played on the basketball team which was fortunate enough to win the State Championship. He also attended Pierre High School, but quit to enlist in the United States Navy during the Korean conflict. He later received his GED. During his lifetime he worked numerous jobs.
In 1960, he helped move his sister Betty to Kenosha, WI. He met his wife Eleanor in Milwaukee at the Million Dollar Ballroom where the Glenn Miller Band was playing. They got married in Wisconsin on June 2, 1962, moving later that year to Pierre, SD. To this union, three children were born.
Eugene loved to fish and hunt. He especially enjoyed archery hunting.
He is survived by his wife Eleanor; his sons Paul and Kevin (Donna), all of Pierre; his daughter Julie (Jay) Jonas of Onida; two grandchildren, Ethan Kreitman of Sioux Falls, SD and Paige Jonas of Onida as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Fern (Ray) Engel, Rose (Lester) Clark and Betty (Larry) Landstrom and an infant son.
