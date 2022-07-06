Eugene Youngberg Jul 6, 2022 Jul 6, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eugene YoungbergEugene M. Youngberg, 91, died on July 4, 2022.Funeral services at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 11 at Journey Church in Rapid City. Burial on Tuesday, July 12 at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre at 1 p.m. CST with military honors. To plant a tree in memory of Eugene Youngberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kirk Eugene M. Youngberg Burial Military Honors Funeral Service Funeral Home Rapid City Riverside Cemetery Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Hop Scotch temporarily closed due to labor shortage Blister beetles active in South Dakota Murder suspect arrested in Pierre CCBA hosting first-ever All-Stars tournament in Pierre Pierre 6-year-old making big splash Trappers make it to Championship amid league strife Fundraising underway for Pierre ice rink renovations, expansion National energy demands could lead to local outages Stanley County treasurer resigns at commissioners' request Firework fans cross the river to Ft. Pierre Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
