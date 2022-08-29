Eula Fern Schumacher
Eula Fern (Svenson) Schumacher, 95, Sturgis, SD, passed away August 26, 2022. She was born August 4, 1927, to William and Bella (Newell) Svenson on her grandparents' farm in Pembina County at Neche, ND.
Fern attended school at Park Center between Neche and Walhalla, ND. Then, the family moved south of Neche where she attended Edgetin School and then on to Neche town school, beginning with her 4th grade year. The family later moved in to town during her 6th grade year. Fern was active in her church choir and taught Sunday school and vacation bible school. She played clarinet in band, was on the girls' basketball team, and was an avid ice skater. She graduated from Neche High School in 1946. Fern went on to graduate from Mayville Teachers College in Mayville, ND. Her first teaching assignment was at a country school in Pembina, ND with 23 students, covering all 8 grades.
After that teaching assignment, Fern moved to Onida, SD, in 1950 to care for her grandparents, Alfred and Eva (Curtis) Svenson. That is where she met her future husband, Marvin M. Schumacher. The couple were married August 28, 1951, in Pierre, SD. They had 5 children, Vixie, Marvin Jr., Fredrick, Ladd, and Bud. The family made their first home at Part A, Pierre where Marvin worked for John Bush Sr. They were long term residents of Sully County, later moving to Sheridan, WY, and then returning to Onida, SD, in the early 90's.
As the kids grew, Fern attended college at the Pierre School of Practical Nursing in Pierre, SD, and graduated as an LPN in 1972. Following graduation, she went to work at Rivercrest Manor Nursing Home in Pierre. She belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary, Onida Extension Club, Order of the Eastern Star, and was a 4-H leader for the Better Builders 4-H club. Fern enjoyed sewing and would make formals for the Fireman's Ball, the Centennial, proms, and wedding dresses. She had a passion for gardening and loved being out in the sun. Fern was an avid card player and hosted many games and parties.
Easter of 1973, the family moved to Redfield, SD, where she accepted a position as the Director of Nursing at the Eastern Star Home. While working there, she continued her education by attending Presentation College in Aberdeen. She earned her Administrator's License and then became the Administrator at the OES Home. Later, the family moved to Sheridan, WY, where Fern took the position at the Veterans Administration Medical Center/Hospital in Sheridan. While nursing there, she enrolled in Sheridan College and received a degree in Alcohol Counseling. Fern was selected "LPN of the Year" in 1987 at the VA Medical Center. She was instrumental in writing and establishing the Help Alcohol and Drug Addiction (HADA) group program and met with the patients in this group on a weekly basis.
With the computer age coming in full stride and 20+ years of nursing, she decided it was time to retire. She and Marvin moved back home to Onida, SD. In 1996, the couple moved to the Michael Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home in Hot Springs, SD. It still felt a little bit like home as many of their friends from Sully County moved there as well. They both loved to play cards and enjoyed all the outings that the State Vets Home provided. Marvin used to say "If the bus was leaving, she was on it! It didn't matter where it was going!" After Marvin died in 2000, the vets took Mom under their wing saying, "Come on Fern. We'll teach you to play like Marv played." She loved a challenge and it gave way to a competitive spirit like never seen before. Fern went on to win many Texas Hold 'Em tournaments and bid up a pinochle hand and win. She made life fun and interesting. She was such an encourager to us kids, always seeing the good in someone and saying "you can do it!"
Because of health issues and a bout in the hospital, Fern transferred to the Meadow Brook Nursing Home in Rapid City until she moved with her daughter and son-in-law to Sheridan, WY, in 2016. Until Covid hit, she continued to meet monthly with a group of her nursing friends at Perkins Restaurant for coffee and rolls, a tradition that started in the '80s. In March of 2022, Fern transferred to the Sturgis Senior Care Nursing Home.
Fern was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Melvin Schumacher; son, Marvin Douglas Schumacher Jr.; parents, Victor and Winnifred Svenson; three brothers, Caroll (Bud) Svenson, Earl Svenson, and Gary Svenson; and daughter-in-law, Jeanine Schumacher. She is survived by four children, Vixie (Dennis) Miller of Black Hawk, SD, Fredrick (Sun Cha) Schumacher of North East Space, MD, Ladd (Sonja) Schumacher of Glenrock, WY, and Bud (Merret) Schumacher of Glenrock, WY; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Kirk Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Rock Point Church with a luncheon following. Interment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
