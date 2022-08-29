Eula Fern Schumacher

Eula Fern (Svenson) Schumacher, 95, Sturgis, SD, passed away August 26, 2022. She was born August 4, 1927, to William and Bella (Newell) Svenson on her grandparents' farm in Pembina County at Neche, ND.

