Eva Marie Severson

Eva Marie Severson, 97, of Pierre passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre.

Service information

Feb 8
Visitation
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
6:00PM
Isburg Funeral Chapels
439 S. Pierre St.
Pierre, SD 57501
Feb 8
Prayer Service
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
7:00PM
Isburg Funeral Chapels
439 S. Pierre St.
Pierre, SD 57501
Feb 9
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, February 9, 2023
10:30AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
102 S 6th Street
Onida, SD 57564
