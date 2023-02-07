Eva Marie Severson Feb 7, 2023 Feb 7, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eva Marie SeversonEva Marie Severson, 97, of Pierre passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre.Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Prayer Service and Rosary on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre.Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Onida, SD.Burial will be in Onida City Cemetery.Online obituaries can be read at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com. To send flowers to the family of Eva Marie Severson, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Feb 8 Visitation Wednesday, February 8, 2023 6:00PM Isburg Funeral Chapels 439 S. Pierre St. Pierre, SD 57501 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Feb 8 Prayer Service Wednesday, February 8, 2023 7:00PM Isburg Funeral Chapels 439 S. Pierre St. Pierre, SD 57501 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Prayer Service begins. Feb 9 Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, February 9, 2023 10:30AM St. Pius X Catholic Church 102 S 6th Street Onida, SD 57564 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins. Tags Christianity Religion Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Garretts sentenced for crop insurance, relief fraud GMMS 2nd Quarter Honor Rolls Don Boyd: 'Mr. Downtown Pierre' Three Sides: A home without anger Three Govs sign with USF on National Signing Day Hughes County Land Transfers for Jan. 17-20 Pierre state-bound after placing 5th at ESD meet Oahe Zap welcomes new assistant GM Groups find different ways to help families The Chicago Bulls Would Accept Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks For Zach LaVine, Says NBA Insider
