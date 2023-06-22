Evelyn Charlson

Evelyn H. Charlson, 89, of Pierre, SD, died on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Avera Maryhouse. Visitation will be from 6:00-7:00p.m., with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 25th at Isburg Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 26th at Trinity Episcopal Church, with interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery, all in Pierre. The service can be viewed at http://www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

Service information

Jun 25
Visitation
Sunday, June 25, 2023
6:00PM-7:00PM
Isburg Funeral Chapels
439 S. Pierre St.
Pierre, SD 57501
Jun 26
Funeral Service
Monday, June 26, 2023
1:30PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
408 N Jefferson Ave
Pierre, SD 57501
