Evelyn Charlson

Evelyn H. Charlson, 89, of Pierre, SD, died on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Avera Maryhouse. Visitation will be from 6:00-7:00p.m., with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 25th at Isburg Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 26th at Trinity Episcopal Church, with interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery, all in Pierre. The service can be viewed at http://www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Evelyn Helen Charlson was born June 11, 1934 to Amy Olive & Desmond Denver Wooledge. She was the second youngest child born into the family, with two sisters and two brothers rounding out the family. She grew up and was raised in Gann Valley, South Dakota. Growing up, she was active in school, was a cheerleader and even played a little basketball.
On October 1, 1961 she married Orville M. Charlson in Pierre, SD. They made Pierre their home. Her career path took her to the State Capitol where she worked for several years before becoming a stay-at-home mom. After many years of raising her children, she worked for the South Dakota Department of Transportation within Legal Services until her retirement in the late 90's.
She was a wonderful and devoted mother, wife, grandmother and friend! She enjoyed traveling, going out dancing, baking her special goodies for her loved ones, and most of all spending time with her family! Her laughter was contagious, and she was always ready for some fun.
She was always there to support those who needed her the most. She will be greatly missed by her earthly family, but her heavenly family will be joyfully greeting her upon her arrival!
She is survived by her husband of almost 62 years, Orville M. Charlson; son Darin Charlson (Clare) of Pierre, SD; daughter Alison Noftsger (Carl) of Altoona, IA along with her grandchildren: Tai Charlson (13), Olivia Noftsger (20) and Keegan Noftsger (26). She is also survived by two sisters, Neva Taylor and Faye Fink.
She was preceded in death by her parents, along with her brothers Dale and Dean.
The family would like to thank the many wonderful caregivers at Avera Maryhouse for their loving and nurturing care of her, along with the Hospice team who provided her end-of-life transition with grace and love.
Memorials in her name can be directed to Countryside Hospice in Pierre, SD.
Be faithful unto death, and I will give you the crown of life. Revelations 2:10
