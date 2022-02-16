Evelyn Jean Harrison
Evelyn Jean Harrison (Burkey), 87, of Pierre, SD, passed away on February 13, 2022, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held Friday, February 18, at 4 p.m. at the Lakota Chapel, 2125 E Park St, Pierre SD, officiated by Pastor Cheryl Arguello. A prayer service will follow at 7 p.m. Evelyn will be laid to rest next to her husband in Stephan, SD at a later date.
Evelyn was born August 13, 1934, in Seward, NE, to Irvin and Ruby (Yantzie) Burkey. She grew up in Broken Bow, NE, where she graduated high school. After graduation, she furthered her education at La Junta Mennonite Nursing School in La Junta, CO. She then moved back to Pierre, SD, where she met the love of her life, Dallas Harrison. The love these two had for each other led them to marriage at the Hughes County Courthouse on July 3, 1957. To this union, they had their son Russell and daughter Wanda. They were married for 28 years before the unexpected loss of her beloved husband.
Evelyn got her first job as a nurse-aide at the River Crest Manor in Pierre, where she was promoted to the motivational coordinator. She later decided customer service was her passion; that led her to many establishments. She managed the Woolworth and Newberry Cafés. She and her husband bought the Corral Drive-Inn in Pierre which was unfortunately lost in a fire. She then followed her husband to Huron, SD so he could further his education. There, she worked at the Chef Café, the Plains Restaurant, and Westside Park.
She came back to Pierre to be close to family, where she waitressed at Town & Country, Kozy Korner, Happy Chef, and a few others. She worked at Governor’s Inn as a breakfast hostess prior to retirement and was awarded the Excellent Customer Service of the Year award by Governor Mike Rounds. Throughout her jobs, she loved meeting new people, making friends, and socializing with people over coffee and conversation. Her health issues kept her from pursuing what she loved most in her career.
During her years of life, she loved to fish, camp, garden, crochet, color, macrame and bead, but most of all she loved spending time with her large, loving family that she created, which was her biggest pride and joy.
Evelyn was such a strong-willed woman. She fought and won so many battles, including cancer, a stroke, many broken bones, and numerous bowel obstructions, except for the last, which took her life. She fought until her very last breath with perseverance, strength and determination.
Proceeding her in death is her husband Dallas Harrison; her parents Irvin and Ruby Burkey; brother, Clifford Burkey; brothers-in-law, Hugh Campbell and Donald Harrison.
Remaining to cherish her memories are her son, Russell Harrison of Pierre; daughter, Wanda (Otis) Doren of Pierre; sister Phyllis Campbell of Hebron NE; sister-in-law, Carol Harrison of Pierre; grandchildren: Derrick (Elisha), Brandon, Andrea, Leah (Brandon), Cory (Melissa), Misty (Jesse), Cindy, Casey, Randy Wade (Feather), LaRanda (Devan); great-grandchildren: Trey, CJ, KyLee, Taylor (Storm), Kahlor, Triston, Gavin, Devynn, Gunnar, Gage, LaRita, Dallas, Trent, Hayden, Riley, Macie, Kaslyn, Ivy, Xarrick, Kayden, Kyslor, Jaylah, Dallas, Witten, LeRoy, Heaven, Lucas, Charlie; great-great-grandchildren: Ariella, Mavis, Nova and Aylani; and many special nieces and nephews.
