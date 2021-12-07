Evelyn Louis (Smith) Daum
Evelyn Daum, 92, of Murdo died on Monday, December 6th, at Avera St. Mary’s in Pierre. Funeral services will be on Saturday, December 11, at 1:30 p.m. at the Community Bible Church in Murdo, with visitation for one hour prior to the services. Interment will follow at the Murdo City Cemetery. For those unable to attend the service they can be viewed on her obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Evelyn Louis Smith was born April 10, 1929, to Herrick C. and Ruth (Moore) Smith at Platte, South Dakota, the oldest of two children. She graduated from Platte High School in 1947 and attended Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell and then graduated from South Dakota State University in Brookings.
Evelyn taught home economics at Tyndall High School until her marriage to Edward N. Daum, July 2, 1952, at Platte. They made their home on a farm near Murdo.
Evelyn was a member of the Okaton Evangelical Free Church where she was a pianist and member of the Ladies Aid. She was a member of the Gideon Auxiliary and the Okaton Extension Club and served several years on the Okaton School Board. Evelyn loved to bake bread, sew, crochet and quilt. Over the years she made quilts for each of her grandchildren. She and Ed also loved to travel and took many bus tours throughout the United States.
In 1984, Evelyn and Ed began volunteering at Rio Grande Bible Institute in Edinburg, Texas. They volunteered there as winter workers for 22 years, where Evelyn used her sewing talents to sew dresses for the girls choir and curtains for the dorm rooms.
Evelyn is survived by two daughters, Elaine and her husband Harlin Vermeer of Citrus Hills, Florida, and Gladys and her husband, Sam Heikes of Vermillion; two sons, Darrell and his wife Pam of Murdo and Kenneth and his wife Jane of Murdo; eight grandchildren, Julie (Herb) Beaven, Brent (Stephanie) Vermeer, Heath (Janelle) Daum, Cherry (Dave) Carlson, Ashley (Matthew) Rigge, Heidi Heikes, Andy (Maggie) Daum and Josh Daum; two step grandchildren, Eirik (LeAnne) Heikes, and Sunni (John) Knapton: 11 great-grandchildren and three step great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Marian (Dwight) Mills of Woodbine, Iowa. Additionally, she is survived by 3 brothers in-law and 4 sisters in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Memorials can be given to RGBI, Rio Grande Bible Institute (https://riogrande.edu/en/) and Gideons International (https://www.sendtheword.org/).
