Fabian “Red” Morin, 74
Fabian “Red” Morin, 74, of Pierre, passed away, Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Avera St. Mary’s, after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by family and loved ones. A Wake will begin at 6:00pm, Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Lakota Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial may be watched live at 10:00am, Friday, July 10, 2020, at www.feigumfh.com. Graveside Services will be held at 11:15am, Friday, July 10, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery.
Fabian was born August 25, 1945, to Eli and Blanche (Wilkie) Morin (member of Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa tribe) in Belcourt, ND. He attended St. Ann’s Catholic School in Belcourt, ND.
Fabian moved to Pierre where he met and married Brenda Bad Moccasin. They had a daughter, Kimberly, their one and only child. Fabian was employed by the City of Pierre Electric Department for 38 years and retired in 2002. He volunteered for the Pierre Fire Department Engine #3.
He loved to have family gatherings at his air conditioned garage — sharing in a good meal and enjoying music provided by his brother-in-law Paul’s band were highlights of many of these events. He was a fan of country music and enjoyed dancing to a good tune. Fabian also enjoyed a good game of softball. He managed a team and was the best hitter and fastest runner around. His family called him the “Toe Treatment Man” — nobody took their shoes off when they slept at his house! He was a very passionate and lovable person with great sense of humor, a hard working attitude and made sure to surround himself with good people.
Fabian was most at home when he was tending his cows or bailing hay. He was generous with his time and was always ready to help when anyone needed him. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed a good hunt or fishing trip. He especially enjoyed his two fishing trips to Homer, Alaska and always wanted to go back. He also hunted in Canada and got his first bear (and has a bear rug for proof). There was also a fishing trip to Canada but, he forgot to take his fishing pole!?
Fabian is survived by his wife Brenda, daughter Kimberley (grand dog Journey), five brothers and six sisters, many nephews, nieces, grandchildren, and numerous extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and three brothers – Curtis, Gerald, and Kurt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.