Floyd E. Richards, 88, of Pierre, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022. A celebration of his life will be held in April.
Floyd Eugene Richards was born July 17, 1933, to Vivian and Roland Richards. He went to school in Joe Creek at the Busy Bee School. He worked on the farm and joined the Army in 1953. He married Daphnefae Buechler in 1955.
Floyd worked at a variety of businesses, primarily for beverage and bakery distributors. He spent his final years working at Wegner Auto until his retirement.
Floyd belonged to the Lutheran Memorial Church, Mr. & Mrs. Dance Club, Circle 8 Square Dance Club, the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department for 37 years, Pierre Post 8 American Legion and several softball leagues.
Floyd was an avid Minnesota Twins and Vikings fan. He loved spending time in Mission, Texas, in the winter months, which he considered his second home. He greatly enjoyed getting together with their close friends, the “Group.”
He cherished spending time with his family, including his three children and especially his four grandchildren.
Floyd is survived by his wife of 66½ years, Daph Richards; his children, Karla (Elton) Blemaster, Karl (Denise) Richards, Kyle (Tammy) Richards; four grandchildren: Tatum, Ellie, Alec and Alya; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Vivian Richards, his sister Maxine Chard and brother Bill Richards.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department Scholarship Fund.
