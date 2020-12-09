Floyd Fuoss, 93

Floyd Henry Fuoss, formerly of Draper, S.D., passed away November 29, 2020 at home in Edina, Minn. from heart failure. The second son of Henry and Olga Fuoss, he was born on the farm near Draper, S.D. on January 16, 1927. He attended Jones County rural schools and graduated from Draper High School. He served in the Army from April 1946 to Oct 1947, managing the office of military service records at Army Headquarters in Manilla, Philippines. He attended South Dakota State College, but returned to the family farm when his father died suddenly in 1949.
He married Sylvia Hullinger of Vivian, in October 1949, beginning 71 years of married life. They had five children: Kathleen, Paul, Glen, Althea, and Anita. In 1955 Floyd and Sylvia began their own family operation, known as H Bar F, Inc., raising black angus cattle and certified seeds. The family had second homes for school purposes in Pierre and later in the Twin Cities. Floyd was an able mechanic, a welder, a home builder, and an avid woodworker, building furniture and cabinetry. Son Glen taught Floyd to fly, and he enjoyed it for many years, flying from the ranch strip to Minneapolis and St. Paul and on ranch errands. Floyd was an active member of Lutheran churches wherever they lived over the years.
Floyd and Sylvia sold the Jones County ranch in 2006, retiring to the Prairie Creek Community in Sioux Falls. They loved to travel and visited Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, and several countries in Europe. They moved to York Gardens in Edina, Minn. in 2017 to be closer to family.
Floyd is survived by his wife, Sylvia and their children: Kathy Larson, Fort Mohave, Ariz.; Paul Fuoss (Ann Alexander) Palo Alto, Calif.; Glen’s widow, Teresa Fuoss, Vancouver, Wash.; Thea (Jeff) Longtin, Bloomington, Minn.; and Anita Fuoss, Pierre, S.D. They have five grandchildren, Sarah, Corbin and Evan Fuoss, Darnell Dixon (Jeremy Favilla) and Adaila Dixon (David Wrobleski), great grandchildren Jaxton, Savanna, Tristen and Henry, and many extended family members. Two cherished sisters survive him: Viola Lightfield of Brookings, S.D., and Mary Ann Johnson of Loveland, Colo. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Glen, his son-in-law, James Larson, his infant sister, Barbara, his older brother Orville and sister-in-law, Darline, in-laws Ernie Lightfield, Dale Johnson, Bennie and Betty Erickson, Willard and Iris Benware, and many other family members.
Services will be held in South Dakota in the summer, with inurnment to follow at the National Cemetery in the Black Hills.
