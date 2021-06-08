Floyd H. Fuoss
Funeral services for Floyd H. Fuoss, aged 93, formerly of Draper and of Pierre, will be held at the Vivian, SD, Lutheran Church on Sunday, June 13, at 6 pm.
He passed away on November 29, 2020, at his home in Edina, MN, of natural causes.
Survivors include his widow, Sylvia, daughters Kathy Larson of Ft Mohave, AR, Thea (Jeff) Longtin of Bloomington, MN, and Anita Fuoss of Pierre, and son Paul (Ann Alexander) San Carlos, CA, and son Glen's widow Teresa Fuoss of Vancouver, WA.
Inurnment will follow on Monday, June 14 at the National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.
