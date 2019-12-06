Mass of Christian Burial for Forrest G. Houlette, 74, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 6, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Reverend Scott Schilmoeller will be the celebrant. Interment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Vigil Service at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Avenue. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Houlette passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
Forrest Gene was born January 16, 1945, in Deadwood, SD, to Albert John “AJ” and Helen (Salmo) Houlette. He graduated from Deadwood High School in 1963. Forrest earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Black Hills State College in 1977.
On July 3, 1968, Forrest married Barbara Jean Ernesti at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The couple moved to Norfolk in 1970.
Forrest worked as a store painter for the Montgomery Ward Department Store and JCPenney’s until 1973. Then, he worked as a prep mechanic for Sherwood Medical until 2008.
Forrest played drums for a variety of rock and roll and jazz bands such as Gary Miller and the Vaqueros, The Professionals, and The Four Sounds. In 2009, Gary Miller and the Vaqueros were inducted in the South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Forrest had a wide range of interests including music, sports, history and attending his family’s activities.
He is survived by his sons Christopher (Denice) of Pierre, SD, and Nathan of Norfolk, grandsons Justin and Brayden, a niece and two nephews.
Forrest was preceded in death by his wife, parents, sister Ethel Puki, and brother John, Jr.
Memorials are requested to be made to the Norfolk Catholic Schools.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.