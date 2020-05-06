Francis (Fran) Lewellyn Keller, 69
Francis (Fran) Lewellyn Keller, born November 13, 1950, and passed away on May 4, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. As a child Fran grew up for a short time in Montana, later moving to the family farm north of Glencross near Timber Lake. Fran graduated from Timber Lake High School and was a star athlete in cross country, and went to college at Northern State College in Aberdeen.
He lived for a short time in Mobridge before moving to Pierre to work for the Department of Education. He then found his career calling as a salesman at both Wegner Auto and then retiring from Beck Motors. After retirement he had a summer part-time job with the City of Fort Pierre doing what he loved by being outside helping keep his community looking good. You would often times see him on the riding lawn mower or at the fish cleaning station in Fort Pierre.
Fran married Jaci Buschbom Casanova in 1989, and they raised their blended family in the Pierre / Ft. Pierre area. Fran loved the outdoors and early mornings. He enjoyed goose hunting, fishing, shooting sporting clays and tending to yard work. If Fran was going to the field with a group, they could always count on him to bring the food. If you ever saw his red Suzuki going down the road, he was likely watching geese or fishermen on the river.
One of his bucket list adventures included attending the Barrett-Jackson auction with friends in Arizona in January. One of his proudest moments included winning the Governors Cup Walleye Fishing Tournament Father-Son division in 1999 with Tyson. Fran and Tyson talked at least once a day and enjoyed many years in the outdoors together as well as shooting sporting clays abroad. There is no doubt this will be carried on with Tyson and the next generation.
Fran had other adventures such as riding on the wagon trail, traveling with his wife Jaci, and buying the latest cooking gadgets to be used in his garage to perfect his culinary skills. Fran had an infectious laugh and could tell a joke — whether you thought it was funny or not, he always laughed.
Fran is survived by his wife Jaci, son Tyson (Janelle) and grandson Preston, Jaci’s children Troy (Lena) Buschbom and their children Marena and Isla; Mandy (Cory) Van Engen and their children Carter, Malory and Melanie. Other survivors include his mother, Delila Keller of Timber Lake; brother Jerry and his wife Colleen and their son Ryan and wife Becky and their two daughters; sister Cheryl and husband Arlyn and their four children, Kevin, Doug, Jason, and Kristen and four grandchildren; sister Sharon and husband Mark and their son Trent. Fran is predeceased by his father Linus.
Please in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Willow Creek Youth Shooting Foundation, Governors Cup Walleye Father/Son fishing division, hospice or a charity of your choice. Fran loved his trees and shrubs so grow a tree in his name. Fran will be dearly missed…..RIDE ON SUZUKI RIDE ON!
Due to the COVID-19 there will be a private family service starting at 1:00pm on Friday, May 8th, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Ft. Pierre. The services will be live streamed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com . In a show of support for the family you can watch the funeral service on your mobile device in your car starting at 1:00pm in the St. John’s parking lot the day of the service and follow the funeral procession to the Scotty Philip Cemetery. If you cannot join the service in the parking lot, you can still watch the services from your home.
You can also show support by taking part in our “Together In Spirit” option. Please email your name and a message of support to togetherinspirit@yahoo.com and we will place it on a heart that will be attached to a chair at the service. The family will be able to read your heartfelt message and know that you are together with them in spirit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.