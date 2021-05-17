Francis "Tuffy" Matthew Blaze
Francis Matthew Blaze, age 84, passed away at Hope Hospice, Fort Myers, Florida, surrounded by family on Sunday, May 16, 2021.
From his birth, September 24, 1936, to his death on Sunday he was a steadfast anchor for those around him. Francis, nicknamed Tuffy, was born in Ft. Pierre, South Dakota, to Frank and Louise (Gerdisch) Blaze their only child. He attended Ft Pierre High School where he excelled academically and athletically. Along the way, setting the South Dakota State Shot Put Record which he held for 40+ years.
In 1959, Frank graduated from South Dakota State University College of Engineering. Upon graduation, he married his high school sweetheart Beverly Ann Whitney on June 21, 1959, in Fort Pierre, South Dakota. Together they raised three children: Lori, William and Larry in Hartford Connecticut and Cincinnati Ohio.
On completion of his 25-year career with General Electric, he and Beverly retired to Sanibel Island, Florida, spending the last 25 years enjoying island life, time with family and endless sunsets.
He is survived by his wife Beverly: daughter, Lori (Brian) Lepage, sons William (Nancy) Blaze, and Larry (Wendy) Blaze: 14 Grand Children, 3 Great Grand Children and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers or memorials, we ask that you help continue Frank’s legacy and be there for others. No services.
