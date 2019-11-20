Frank Droz, age 71, of Pierre, South Dakota, died on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Avera Maryhouse Long Term Care in Pierre.
A visitation and brunch will be held from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. CST on Monday, November 25, at First United Methodist Church in Pierre.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. CST on Monday, November 25, at First United Methodist Church in Pierre.
Interment with military honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. MST on Monday, November 25, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
His full obituary and guestbook can be viewed at www.rushfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.
