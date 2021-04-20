Frank Eich, 68, of Pierre died on Thursday, March 25, at The Pillars Hospice Home in Oakdale, MN.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 23, at 11:00am at First United Methodist in Pierre. For those who are unable to attend the services, it will be live-streamed at the top of Franks obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Frank was born on April 23, 1952, in Pierre to Pete and Zona (Dirksen) Eich. He grew up on a small farm near Draper, SD, and attended school in Draper. After he graduated high school he attended college and moved back to Pierre and worked as an engineer for the State of South Dakota.
He married Deborah Malsam on April 15, 1978 at the First United Methodist Church in Pierre, to this union two children were born Becky and Chris. Frank and Deb made their home in Pierre where they raised their children and were active in the Pierre Youth Hockey Association. Frank was also the co-founder of the Street Masters Car Club of Pierre. He loved to work on cars and ride in poker runs and anything else he could do with his classic cars.
Frank is survived by his daughter Becky (James) Watson, Woodbury MN, his son Chris (Aftin) Eich of Rapid City and four grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Mark Eich and sisters Brenda Tibbetts, Kitty Stoeser and MaryAnne Vogel.
He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
Memorials can be made to the Street Masters Car Club of Pierre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.