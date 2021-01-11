Frank Fransen, 87, Huron, formerly of Pierre and Gettysburg, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2020 at Avantara Huron.
Mass of Christian Burial was 11 a.m., Monday, January 11, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gettysburg. Burial followed in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Gettysburg. Visitation was from 2–4 p.m., with a 4 p.m. Rosary, Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Huron. Those attending were required to wear masks. A live broadcast of the funeral service was also available.
Franklin Delano Fransen was born to Arend and Minnie Irene (Gear) Fransen on March 21, 1933, in Potter County, S.D. Frank attended Ash Grove School and North Elida School during his elementary years, and he graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1950.
Frank married Mary Ann Garrity of Harrold, S.D. on October 20, 1951 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Harrold. Among his greatest joys was spending time with his grandchildren. Frank and Mary Ann also enjoyed family camping activities.
Frank was employed at the Oahe Dam and as a route salesman for wholesale meat customers. He operated Tom’s Meats in Onida, from 1973 until 1995. Frank did some lawn mowing in the summers for a couple of years to keep busy after retiring before he started working at The SuperWash car wash part-time. He retired again due to health issues in 2015.
After living in Gettysburg since 1964, Frank and Mary Ann moved to Pierre, in 1987 and then to Huron in 2015 to live with their daughter Mary’s family.
Frank is survived by his children: Shirley Rush and Patrick Fransen, Pierre, David (Vicki) Fransen and Kathy (John) Heier, Aberdeen, Gerald (Peggy) Fransen, Parrish, Fla., Jean (Bob) Oberfoell, Ashton, and Mary (Lonnie) Schmidt, Huron, son-in-law, Tim Hoag, Watertown; 20 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Sloat, Gettysburg; brother, Harlan (Verna) Fransen, Pierre; and many nieces and nephews.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann, on Dec. 17, 2020; two infant sons, Joseph and Luke; daughter, Pam Hoag; parents and grandparents; and brothers, Darrell and Raymond. (www.familyfuneralhome.net).
