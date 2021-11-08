Frank L. Farrar Nov 8, 2021 Nov 8, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Frank L. FarrarThe funeral service for Frank L. Farrar, the former Governor of South Dakota, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the Amacher Auditorium of Britton-Hecla High School.Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Friday at the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton.Frank passed away early Sunday morning, October 31, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital, Rochester, Minnesota, surrounded by his family. He was ninety-two years old.An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net. To plant a tree in memory of Frank Farrar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Frank L. Farrar Funeral Chapel Funeral Service Visitation Minnesota Britton-hecla High School Obituary Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular T.F. Riggs High School 2021-2022 1st Quarter Honor Roll Fort Pierre's Jean Rounds dies from cancer SDHSAA sanctions softball as varsity sport Discovery Center growing out of its worn-out shoes Pierre resident wins awards at national cattle competition Poll shows support for state AG’s removal Scott’s Thoughts: Something in the Air Stanley County approves cannabis licensing ordinance with $50K application fee Hughes County Court Reports for Sept. 18 to Oct. 2 City authorizes community development block grant application for Missouri Shores Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
