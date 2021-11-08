Frank L. Farrar

The funeral service for Frank L. Farrar, the former Governor of South Dakota, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the Amacher Auditorium of Britton-Hecla High School.

Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Friday at the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton.

Frank passed away early Sunday morning, October 31, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital, Rochester, Minnesota, surrounded by his family. He was ninety-two years old.

