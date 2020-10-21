Frank Miller Sr., 86, of Hayes, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at his home in Fort Pierre, surrounded by family knowing he was home.
A private family funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. Interment will take place at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre. The family will host a celebration of life at a later date. Online condolences may be written at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Frank Loring Miller, Sr. was born on March 11, 1934, in Pierre, S.D., to Rufus Loring Miller and Anna (Horning) Miller. He grew up in Hayes, S.D., attending school until the 9th grade, then continued the family ranch of Rufus and Anna Miller.
He married Rose Marie Wright on July 14, 1956, in Ivanhoe, Minn. To this union, his three children were born, Elizabeth Rose, Frank Loring Miller Jr. and Kevin James. Together, they continued to ranch on the family homestead of his parents Rufus and Anna Miller, raising Hereford cattle and farming. The ranch he owned also included the original homesteads of his grandparents George and Lena Horning, his uncle Ben Horning and lifelong friends Milt and Charlotte Elkins and their son Gerald. He kept and maintained all of the original brands of each homestead. With the help of his sons Kevin and Frank, he helped run the family ranch up until the time of his death.
After the passing of his wife Rose Marie, he met Fe Suico Paradela and they were married in Pierre on December 19, 2008, and gained three additional sons Abel, Alfe "Ian" and Andrew. Frank and Fe enjoyed traveling to various places in and out and around the country.
He was an avid pilot and loved flying and restoring airplanes, especially his PA11 Super Cub and Aeronca Champ. He enjoyed ranching and farming, listening to old country music and playing his guitar. Frank was a devoted member of the Little Brown Church of Hayes. He was also a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge and has been a proud member of the NRA for many years.
Frank is survived by his daughter Beth Krieger and her children: Cody (Jennifer) Krieger and Cheyenne, John and Kyle; Lindsey (Todd) Feige and Loghan, Rhys and Brody; Ashley (Mark) Laposky and Brooklynn and Blaire; his son Kevin (LouAnn) Miller and his children Travis (Heather), Liza and her daughter Taylor, and Jill (Justin) Gillmore and Delaney and Grady; his son Frank Miller, Jr. and his children Jesse "Buddy", Anna (Brock) Woodard and Kinley, Mariah (Jake) Turner and Rory, Brandon, and Kayla; sons Abel (Sabrina) Lynnleigh Faye Bubuli; Alfe "Ian" (Jannalyn) and Brooklyn and Jilianne Bubuli; and Andrew Bubuli.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Rose Marie Miller; his parents Rufus Loring and Anna Elizabeth Miller; and granddaughter Tonya Ann Miller.
Memorials can be sent to the Pat Duffy Community & Youth Involved Center in Fort Pierre.
