Frank Sell, Jr., 84

Frank Sell, Jr., age 84, of Mitchell, South Dakota, died on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at his home in Mitchell.

Visitation will take place from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, at the Interior Fire Hall.

Graveside services are set for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, at the Interior Fairview Cemetery.

