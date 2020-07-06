Fred Orville Johnson, 81
Fred Orville Johnson, 81, from Pierre, S.D., lost his battle with lung cancer on June 28, 2020, in the comfort of his home with his fiancée by his side and Hospice caring for him.
Fred is survived by his fiancée Myra Conklin; daughter Brenda (Tom) Van Dyne and their daughter Jaymes Marie; daughter Anna Humphrey (Allen) and their children Ronald Machan Jr. and his son Aiden, Sandi (Dave) Helm, Cody (Camille) Humphrey, Travis (Tessa) Humphrey and their daughter Emily; brother Alfred Johnson; aunt Norma Johnson; his faithful dog Peanut; nieces, nephews, and other extended family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years Linda; son Gene; grandson Cooper; his parents Gilbert and Mildred Johnson; brother Frank Johnson and other extended family.
Fred was a hard worker and held many jobs over his lifetime, from farming, being the assistant manager of Peavey Lumber Yard in Gettysburg, S.D., his biggest love of semi driving, and finally starting a construction/handyman business with his friend and youngest daughter’s father-in-law Allen Humphrey. He had many stories to tell of being on the road while driving truck and often took his wife, grandchildren and other family members along for the ride. He also enjoyed being able to make things with his hands and so really enjoyed working with Allen building things that he could point out to his family around the Pierre, S.D., area and liked to share stories of trials and triumphs during these experiences as well.
Fred enjoyed fishing, camping, going to coffee with friends, messing around on the computer, having family and friends over for cookouts or to sit around the fire and shoot the breeze, and watching old westerns on TV.
Special thanks to Myra Conklin for caring for our dad in his final days, thank you to Countryside Hospice Care in Pierre, S.D., for always being just a phone call away and coming at a moment’s notice, and a big thank you to Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, S.D., for accommodating our family and being so understanding during this trying time in our life.
There will be a private family graveside service. Memorials can be designated to Avera at Home in Pierre in Fred’s memory.
