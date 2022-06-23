Fredrick Baade

Fredrick Martin Baade
Fredrick Martin Baade, 88, of Fort Pierre, SD, passed away on June 21, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Services will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Madison Avenue Church of Christ.
Fredrick was born in Pierre to Martin & Mary (Halbert) Baade. He grew up in the Canning area, attending DeGrey, Canning, and Pierre schools. He was a farmer, helped build the Oahe Dam as a welder and worked for the Hughes Co. Highway Department and retired after 27 years in 1997.
Growing up in Canning, SD, Fred grew up on the farm, riding his horse to school along with his siblings, even in the winter. He liked to visit “the drips” where they would have fireworks and picnics as a family. His dad passed away at a young age, and his mom when he was 17. As the oldest son of the family, he was presented with a decision to either quit school and take over the responsibilities of the farm and raise his siblings or let the farm be sold. He began taking care of his siblings and worked side by side on the farm with his best friend and brother, Darrell. Their bond was strong and their friendship lasted a lifetime. He was a man of many words who always put his family first. He loved all his family and friends. He looked forward to coaching, playing, and watching his girls play softball over the years.
He enjoyed going to rodeos and baseball games. He loved fishing, camping, square dancing, visiting with everyone and having picnics. He always loved a good card or monopoly game (as long as he won). He looked forward to anything that allowed family and friends to spend time together. He loved this country, was a very patriotic man and looked forward to his favorite 4th of July holiday and enjoyed celebrating with the parade, rodeo and fireworks every year. After retiring, Fred and his wife, Bonnie would travel to Mission, TX every winter. As soon as the temperature dropped below 60 degrees in South Dakota he was ready to head to the warm weather.
Fred married Bonnie (Frost) Baade on August 16, 1952 at the Church of Christ in Pierre, SD. Together they had nine daughters. They began raising their family on the family farm in Canning until 1975 when they moved into Pierre.
Fred is survived by six daughters, Nancy Ponton; Nila (Art) Hacker; Norine (Dave) Riis; Renee Baade; Connie (Ron) Fehrman; and Jody (Shane) Clarambeau, 21 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Fred is preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie, his parents Martin and Mary Baade, daughters, Tina Baade; Lorrie Llamas and Twila Baade, brother Darrell, and sisters Nina and Arlene.
