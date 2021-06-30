Fredrick David “Dave” Lindekugel
Fredrick David “Dave” Lindekugel passed away peacefully Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the age of 74.
Dave was born on February 21, 1947, in Pierre to Fred and Vera Lindekugel, the fifth of six children, arriving 15 years after his next oldest sibling. Dave attended Pierre Public Schools, graduating from T.F. Riggs High School in 1965. Dave was active in football, baseball, basketball and track throughout his school years, and also developed a love for the outdoors, hunting, and fishing that he would carry with him for the rest of his life.
Following graduation Dave attended General Beadle State Teachers College (now Dakota State
University) in Madison. Dave competed in football and baseball while there. After approximately a year and a half, the administration advised that college was not for him (wink, wink), and encouraged him to explore other opportunities.
From there, Dave worked various road construction jobs between Seattle, WA, and around South Dakota. In the summer of 1968, a pretty young lady working at the park entrance to Custer State Park caught his eye. After a year of courtship, Dave and Kathy (Frey) were married December 5th, 1970, in Goldendale, WA. The next few years were spent back in South Dakota following road construction work until they settled in Burke. In January 1976, their first son Tyson Fred was born and a move to Pierre that August followed. A second son, Travis Benjamin, completed Dave and Kathy’s family in November 1977.
It was also during this time that Dave began his 37-year employment as Watermaster for the Grey Goose Irrigation District, which ended with his retirement in 2015.
Dave enjoyed people and was always up for a good BS session and a ‘cold one’. Throughout his life Dave met countless people and was well known for a famous birthday phone call that would typically come early in the morning, as he wanted to be the first to say “Happy Birthday”.
Dave enjoyed coaching his boys in youth athletics and watching them compete over the years.
When his youth coaching days came to an end it was not uncommon to find him parked in a special spot overlooking Hyde Stadium or Hollister Field to observe a practice or a game. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and was always the first one to find a ball and initiate a game of catch, and he never left their company without a playful ‘Gotcha Last’. Like their dads, the grandkids also became familiar with an approving honk of the horn from the outfield fence at a ballgame and his distinct whistle.
Daily drives to the country remained part of Dave’s routine even following retirement. He always enjoyed loading up whoever wanted to ride along, but there always had to be room for one of the many black labs he owned throughout the years. No trip to the country was ever the same so it was always an adventure. His love of the outdoors created lifelong friendships and memories that will bring smiles and laughter for years to come.
Dave is survived by his wife Kathy, sons Tyson (Crystal) and Travis (Becky), grandchildren Tripp, Tenley, Track, Taylor, Morgan and Cody, sister Diana Lindekugel, many nieces and nephews, and brother-in-law Wayne Frey.
He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Vera, brother Charles “Chuck” (Grace) Lindekugel, sisters Carol Ann (Ken) Novak, Joan (Richard ‘Scon’) Michaelson and Beth (Don Felgate, Lyle Srsen) Srsen, and in-laws Walter and Lila Frey.
Gotcha last Grandpa! We love you!
The family will hold a service at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.