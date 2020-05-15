Gale Brink, 82
Gale Brink, 82, of Pierre, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Highmore Healthcare.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:30pm, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blunt. The service will be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her name. Contributions may be sent in care of Feigum Funeral Home, 808 W Pleasant Drive, Pierre, SD 57501. Contributions will benefit the brown bag lunch program at Southeast Methodist Church.
If you are unable to attend Gale’s service, you can reserve a “virtual” seat at her service by emailing myheartispresent@yahoo.com or by calling Feigum Funeral Home at (605)224-4902 and a heart with your name will be present at her service. A full life story is available at www.feigumfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.