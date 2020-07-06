Gale E. Anderson, 81
Gale E. Anderson, 81, of Pierre, SD, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Ava’s House Hospice in Sioux Falls, SD.
The family is hosting a Celebration of Life gathering from 2-5 PM Friday, July 10, at the Pierre American Legion Cabin.
Survivors include his wife, Avis; 3 sons, Shane (Jodie) Anderson, Pierre, Carl (Lisa) Anderson, Aberdeen, Travis (Brad) Anderson, San Francisco, CA; 5 grandchildren, Ross Anderson, Jaron Anderson, Leanna Anderson, Riggin Anderson, Quinn Anderson; 3 step-grandchildren, Lori (Roger) Knochenmus and Deb (Greg) Schafer, both of Sioux Falls, Joe (Lisa) Hjermstad, Brandon; and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
