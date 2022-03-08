Gale Harry Richardson, 76, passed away at his ranch on Saturday, March 5, 2022. A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 10th, at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Murdo. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 11th, at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Murdo with Rev. Ray Greenseth officiating, with burial at the Murdo City Cemetery. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Gale was born in Murdo, South Dakota, on July 10, 1945, to Theodore “Ted” and Kathryn Richardson. He graduated from Murdo High School in 1965 and attended South Dakota State University and Black Hills State University. Gale served in the United States Army overseas before returning to Murdo to join his father on the family ranch along the White River. After his father passed away, Gale continued raising cattle and was a working rancher until the day he died.
Gale was a caring and hardworking man who helped and supported his parents, especially his mother in her later years. He appreciated and enjoyed visiting with his Murdo friends and neighbors, and all his ranch neighbors, including Roger, Wanda, and Travis Larson who kindly assisted Gale in many ways after a ranching accident several years ago.
He was a World War II history buff with a particular interest in military aviation, inspired by the memory of his uncle, Fay Richardson, a fallen C-47 pilot from World War II. Gale was a strong supporter of the American Legion and a dedicated member of the Color Guard at area events. Gale enjoyed membership and spiritual support from the Messiah Lutheran Church faith community.
Gale was preceded in death by his parents, nephew Shawn Richardson, and close friend Margaret Andrews.
He is loved and missed by his twin brother Dale (Beverly) Richardson, St. Onge, SD; sisters Rena (Dave) Ortbahn, Pierre, SD, and Diana (Joel) Irvine, Folsom, CA; nieces Kristi (Neal) McCoy, Belle Fourche, SD, and Crystal Ortbahn, Pierre; and nephews Stacy (Sherri) Richardson, Post Falls, ID, James (Laurie) Richardson, Belle Fourche, Dustin Ortbahn, Pierre, and Casey Ortbahn, Minneapolis, MN.
To plant a tree in memory of Gale Richardson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
