Galen Theobald, 74
Galen was born on March 10, 1946, in Emporia, Kansas, to Galen Sr. and Bernice Theobald.
The family lived in Kansas until 1954, when they moved to Pierre, South Dakota, where he resided until his death. Galen graduated high school from T.F. Riggs High School in 1964, where he played football and wrestled for the Governors. Galen then married Linda Lee Ice on Dec. 30, 1964, in Pipestone, Minnesota, while attending college at South Dakota State University. He received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Health in 1968. Galen and Linda had two children, Roger and Dee.
After graduating from SDSU, Galen and Linda returned to Pierre, where Galen worked as a pilot under his father-in-law, Cecil. Galen had started his flying career when he was 16. During his time as a pilot, Galen flew thousands of hours as a charter pilot, spray pilot, air ambulance pilot, and also worked as a pilot for the State of South Dakota. Galen spent thousands of hours in an airplane over the course of his career, flying all over the country, during this time he had several accidents, using most of his nine lives.
When Galen wasn’t in a plane, he was in the field. He would regularly fly all day and then work the fields and do what needed to be done on the farm and ranch during the night. Even while farming, Galen made sure to keep the family on their toes, using more of his nine lives. Galen and Linda bought land north of Pierre, around Snake Butte, in 1976. They built a house on that land in 1978. This house has been home to many meals, gatherings, and family events.
Family was one of the most important things in Galen’s life, and he did everything he could to support them. He raised many horses when Roger and Dee were younger to allow them the chance to compete in the wonderful sport of rodeo. Because of his children’s love of rodeo, Galen wanted to support the sport, becoming one of the original members of the State 4-H Finals Rodeo Committee. In addition to rodeos, Galen spent time at many of his children and grandchildren’s events including wrestling matches, football games, dance recitals, soccer games, softball games, baseball games, and swim meets.
Galen was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.
Galen is survived by his wife Linda Theobald of Pierre, his children; Roger (Carolyn) Theobald of Pierre and Dee (Doug) Crichton of Sioux Falls, 6 grandchildren: Ashley, Sydney and Grady Theobald and Royal, Lucas and Alexis Crichton. He is also survived by his brothers: Clayton (Nancy) of Brookings, Larry (Sarah) of Wasilla, Alaska, Daryl (Sherry) of Aberdeen and Alan (Robin) of Roswell, New Mexico. Galen was preceded in death by his parents Galen Theobald and Bernice Theobald Webber, an infant sister, his mother-in-law Marge Ice and his father-in-law Cecil Ice.
Due to COVID, there will be a public visitation on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, followed by a private family funeral service at 1 p.m. and interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Pierre. The funeral service will be live streamed at the top of Galen’s obituary at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com. Condolences can be mailed to: togetherinspirit@yahoo.com and they will be printed on a heart that will be given to the family the day of the funeral. Memorials can be directed to Countryside Support and Memory Care (415 S. Crow Street, Pierre, SD 57501) in memory of Galen.
We are thankful for the many angels that watched over Galen and brought him back to his family after his many, but not always successful adventures. Galen filed his final flight plan on Nov. 5, 2020, in the Mabel’s Memory Care Unit at Edgewood in Pierre, South Dakota, after a long fought battle with Parkinson’s disease, using up the last of his nine lives.
