Gary Alan Lower
Gary Alan Lower, 66, of Pierre, SD (most recently the State Veterans Home in Hot Springs, SD), passed away June 5, 2021, surrounded by his daughter, son-in-law and best friend. A Memorial Visitation will be held from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Friday, June 25th at Feigum Funeral Home. An interment with Military Honors will take place on July 13, 2021, at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD.
Gary was born in Pierre, SD, on July 13, 1954, the first of three children born to Laton and Mary Lou (Irish) Lower. He graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in 1972. After High School on October 30, 1972, Gary joined the United States Navy and was Honorably Discharged on October 10, 1975 as one of the Navy’s Communications and Intelligence Specialists. He was a very proud Veteran. Gary was a Volunteer Firefighter with Engine 3 for the Pierre Fire Department from May 1984 to July 1987. He retired from River Cities Public Transit in May 2016.
Gary married his best friend, Charlene (Schweigert) Lower on August 20, 1983 (later divorced) and to this union his only child, daughter, Lindsay (Lower) Uecker was born on March 2, 1985.
From July 13th, 1954, to June 5, 2021, Gary lived his life, his way, in true “Free Bird” fashion. His first love was a Harley Davidson Motorcycle, he never stopped talking about the adrenaline he got from the open road. His favorite past-time was riding and listening to some classic rock bands. He truly was the life of the party and a friend to all. He could make a new friend wherever he went and with his outgoing, “up for anything” personality he was never short on friendships or adventures.
Gary loved his Harley, but his most important and greatest loves were his daughter and granddaughters. He wholeheartedly was a very proud dad and grandpa; family was his world. He always looked forward to family gatherings and celebrations.
Though Gary may have lost some of his zest for life the last few years while battling end-stage renal failure among other health conditions, he always maintained his spunk with glimmers of the best humor. That spunk, undoubtedly, has been passed on to his granddaughters. His family will be forever grateful to carry on the best of him.
Gary is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Lindsay and Allen Uecker, granddaughters Remington, Adriana, Delaney and Landyn Uecker; best friend Charlene Lower; Wahneta Schweigert; sister Vicky Lower; niece Crystal (Daniel) Pate and family; and brother Jeff Lower.
Welcoming him with open arms in Heaven are his mom and dad, maternal and paternal grandparents, members of his extended family, Cliff Schweigert and friend Richard Antes.
Fly high, ride easy, I Love You and I’ll see you later Dad. - Lindsay (Cupcake)
The family would also like to express sincere gratitude to Shelly Curry, who went above and beyond as Gary’s Home Health Nurse while he resided in Pierre, and became a dear friend to him. Expressions of Sympathy can be mailed to: Lindsay Uecker, 20004 Dogwood PL., Pierre, SD 57501
