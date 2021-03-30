Gary D. Schroeder, 73, of Huntsville, AL, passed away peacefully on March 25th, 2021, in Huntsville, AL.
Gary was born in Jamestown, ND, to John and Amelia Schroeder on October 20, 1947. Gary considered Fort Pierre, South Dakota, his home. He received an Associates Degree from the National College of Business in Rapid City, South Dakota in accounting and an Associates Degree in Machine Tool Technology from Drake State Technical College. He proudly served 22 years in the United States Army, achieving the rank of Master Sergeant before retiring in 1991.
Gary is survived by his wife, Jill Busch Schroeder of Huntsville, AL, his sisters Lilliian Hofmann (Don), Sharon Knorr (Butch), and Marilyn Ontiveros (Phil), his children Lincoln Schroeder (Saadia), LaRissa Mack and Lane Schroeder (Rebecca), his grandchildren Justin Prentice (Brittany), Zachary Prentice, Gabriel Schroeder, Abigail Schroeder, Kendal Coleman, and Elisabeth Schroeder and his great grandson Kohen Prentice.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law Doyce Busch, his siblings Myron Schroeder, Norma Hague, Edwin Schroeder, Kenneth Schroeder, Donna Smith, Carmen Pexa, and his nieces Crystal Schroeder and Dawn Schroeder.
Gary was a quiet man who found his greatest joy in his children and grandchildren. He was quick to help a friend or neighbor in need, even being recognized for saving the life of a neighbor’s grandchild. He will be remembered as a humble craftsman who was an avid rock collector.
Visitation will be held at Spry Funeral Home in Huntsville, AL, on April 1, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Gary will be cremated and interred at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Wounded Warrior Project.
