Gary Eiesland, age 73, of Edgerton, Minnesota, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. A private family service will be held with a committal service and burial in Old Woodlawn Cemetery in Pipestone, Minnesota.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hartquist Funeral Home – Pipestone Chapel.

