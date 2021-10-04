Gary John Iverson
Gary John Iverson, 84, of Brookings, SD, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Brookings, South Dakota. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Rude’s Funeral Home, Brookings, SD, with a 6:30 p.m. Liturgical Wake Service and Rosary. Rude’s Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Rude’s Funeral Home will live-stream the Mass of Christian Burial on Rude’s Funeral Home Facebook page.
Gary J. Iverson was born November 17, 1936, in Miranda, South Dakota, the second of ten children born to Marvin W. and Viola D. Iverson. He attended grade school in Miranda and graduated from Brookings High School in 1954, after the family moved to Brookings in 1949. While in high school he earned the nickname “Cash” while working for Sturdevant Electric which was the start of his long career in “electricity.”
He went on to graduate from SDSU with a degree in electrical engineering in 1958. Upon graduation he moved to Minneapolis, MN, where he worked 35 years with several companies in the early development of computers, eventually serving as Vice President in charge of engineering, drafting, and computer design for the National Cash Register-Comten Company.
Gary was united in marriage to Virginia (Ginger) Davidson in 1963. She passed away in 1995.
After retirement in 1993, he served 10 years on the Board of Directors for BankFirst of Sioux Falls which was founded by his life-long friend and high school classmate Mert Lund. He also earnestly pursued his passion for golf and hunting and fishing — homes in South Dakota for hunting, Arizona for golf, and Alaska for salmon fishing — each location having a unique cast of family and friends.
Over the years, Gary garnered many titles including “Mr. Fix It,” “Handyman,” “Jack-of-all-Trades,” “Money Manager,” “Sudoku Master.” All because of his unique ability to analyze and problem solve — a woodworking project, a car repair, electrical work, investment decisions — he would do it all. You only had to ask.
Although he lived by the family creed of “work before play,” Gary was a very caring and generous person with particular focus on family and friends. He adopted a patriarchal approach with family and provided extensive support to pursue their education and career dreams. Sage advice on what is important in life was always in the offering, and if you had four or five hours, he would gladly explain the intricacies of computer circuitry as well as the related patents he had secured.
Robert Louis Stevenson so accurately characterized Gary when he wrote: “The man is a success who has lived well, laughed often, and loved much; who has gained the respect of intelligent men and the love of children; who has filled his niche and accomplished his task; who leaves the world better than he found it, who never lacked appreciation of earth’s beauty or failed to express it; who looked for the best in others and gave the best he had.”
Gary is survived by his brothers: Bill (Jackie) of Anchorage, AK, Jim (Rosa) of Pierre, SD, Richard of Bandon, OR, Don and John of Brookings, SD; his sisters Colleen Cox (David) of Los Angeles, CA, Connie Jones (Bill) of Arlington, TX and Sister Janice Iverson of Watertown, SD; twenty-three nieces and nephews, and 20 grandnieces and grandnephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, George and his wife Mary Jo.
Condolences may be sent to the family through www.rudesfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.