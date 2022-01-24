Purchase Access

Gary Knispel

Gary Knispel, age 67, of Murdo, South Dakota, died on Friday, January 21, 2022, at his home in Murdo.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. CST Wednesday, January 26, at the Harold Thune Auditorium in Murdo.

Following a luncheon, interment will be held at 1:15 p.m. CST at the White River Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.

