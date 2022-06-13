Gary O. Sletto, 76, of Draper/Vivian passed away on Tuesday, June 7th at the VA Medical Center in Sturgis, SD. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 14th from 5-7 p.m. at the Vivian Lutheran Church followed by a 7 p.m. Prayer Service. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15th at the Vivian Lutheran Church with burial to be held on Thursday June 16th at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.
Gary Orvin Sletto was born on December 29, 1945, in Murdo, South Dakota, to Orvin and Bernice (Magnuson) Sletto. Gary grew up on the family farm in Draper. He attended school in Draper and continued to college in Huron, South Dakota. Gary enlisted in the U.S. Army on August 23, 1967. During his time in the U.S. Army, he served as a Sergeant in Vietnam and Berlin. Some of the awards Gary received were Vietnam Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal with Bronze Clasp, National Defense Service Medal, Expert Rifle Badge, and the Army of Occupation Medal. Gary was discharged on June 6, 1970.
Gary and LaDell (Olsen) were married on January 23, 1971. To this union they had 3 children: Misti, Derrick, and Trevor. Gary and LaDell lived in Huron, Ft. Pierre, Pierre, Beresford, and Alcester and in 1979 they moved the family to the family farm in Draper where Gary resided until his death. Gary worked various jobs, he was a bookkeeper, office help at Presho Livestock and he took great pride in being the Veteran’s Service Officer for Jones, Lyman, and Mellette County. Gary volunteered in many different organizations most of which he was the Secretary/treasurer for. He was a member of the Lions, Draper Barrett-Dowling Legion Post 310, Vivian Lutheran Church board, Alcester VFW and Mussman Township.
Gary is survived by his wife of 51 years LaDell and their 3 children: Misti (Mike) Chester of Vivian, Derrick (Nancy) Sletto of Oelrichs, and Trevor Sletto of Mitchell. He was a proud grandpa to Courtney (David), Rachel (Dallas), Zoey, Grant, Kadan, Emma and Hanna. Gary was also blessed with 5 Great Grandchildren: Demi, Devyn, Jackson, Carsyn, Carter and a baby to be born in September. Siblings: Geraldine (Larry) Cass of Pierre, Olin (Connie) Sletto of Baileys Harbor, WI, and Kerwin (Wendy) Sletto of Grand Forks ND, numerous nieces and nephews and his spoiled dog Bear.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents Orvin and Bernice, Stepmother Catherine, mother and father-in-law Odell and Evelyn Olsen and Rhonda Comer.
To plant a tree in memory of Gary Sletto as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.