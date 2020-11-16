Gary Whitney, 79
Gary Whitney, 79, passed away on November 12, of Lewy Body Alzheimer’s at the Hot Springs Veterans’ Home with family by his side.
Funeral Services will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 18th, at First United Methodist Church, followed by a military internment at Scotty Phillips Cemetery. Masks will be required for service attendance. The funeral will also be live streamed by Feigum Funeral Home and can be viewed at www.feigumfh.com.
Gary was born in January 1941 to Jessie (Melvin) and Glen Whitney. Always a Fort Pierre boy, he attended school there, later adding degrees from Black Hills State and the University of South Dakota. In between colleges, he proudly served as a United States Marine.
In 1965 he married his high school sweetheart, Sharron Lippert.
He is survived by Sharron; daughter Kerry (Scott) Charnesky; grandchildren Joshua and Renee, daughter Heather (Andy) Schueler; granddaughters Alexis and Hannah all of Michigan. Also surviving are his niece Cindy (Jeff) Clelland, sister Beverly (Frank) Blaze and families, and sister Susan (Mike) Smith and families.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Melvin.
Gary worked as the South Dakota State Director of Emergency Management. He loved his family, football, golf, Hobi-Cat sailing, gardening, marathon running, downhill skiing, reading, traveling and dancing with his wife. Gary was a member of the Pierre First United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the organization of your choice, the First United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer’s’ Association. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
