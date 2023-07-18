Gayle Marie Bartling

Gayle Marie “Tootie” Bartling was born May 31, 1961, sharing her birthday with Dale “Boog”, at the Community Memorial Hospital in Burke, South Dakota to Alvin and Evelyn (Dirks) Bartling. She grew up on the family farm and enjoyed being outside and helping with chores as well as working on 4-H projects.

