Gayle Marie “Tootie” Bartling was born May 31, 1961, sharing her birthday with Dale “Boog”, at the Community Memorial Hospital in Burke, South Dakota to Alvin and Evelyn (Dirks) Bartling. She grew up on the family farm and enjoyed being outside and helping with chores as well as working on 4-H projects.
Gayle was baptized and confirmed as a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Burke, South Dakota. She attended Burke Elementary and High School, graduating in 1979. She enjoyed music and band.
Gayle then attended Mitchell Technical Institute, completing the two year Lab program. She then went on to Hebron, Nebraska for two years and then to Pierre, South Dakota, where she worked for the South Dakota State Health Lab for 34 years.
Gayle retired and moved back to Burke and was able to enjoy family gatherings and cards. Gayle adopted Nova, or Nova adopted Gayle, not sure how that was, but they kept each other company and took care of each other. She was kind and soft hearted and always ready to help where able and had a listening ear.
Gayle always enjoyed lawn work and gardening and loved flowers. She also had an eye for decorating and was quite the handywoman. She watched the show “This Old House”, which is how she gained the name “Tootie Bob” from her brother Rich.
Gayle’s family was her priority, often attending softball and baseball games, or live-streaming basketball when able too.
Her nieces and nephews were very special to her. She enjoyed playing pitch and was often reminded to “bid her cards” by her brothers. She always enjoyed setting them! She often heard from her partners ”Did you play too soon?” or reminded what trump was. She was not one to get excited about a loss, most of us laughed.
Left to remember Gayle are Cathy, Rich (Janelle), Benjamin, Brecken, Bryce and her womb mate Dale, as well as several cousins and friends.
Gayle was preceded in death by her parents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
When asked how Tootie got her name, it was given to her by Grandpa Dirks.
Wheeze, or Brecken, always remembers Tootie putting up with the heat to come and watch all of her softball games. She could always hear her from across the field.
Memorial services for Gayle Bartling, age 62, of Burke, SD, will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Burke, SD. Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery, Burke. There will be a prayer service on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at the Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to both services at the Church.
