Georgie Lee Sibson
Georgie Lee Sibson, 81, of Omaha, NE (formerly of Pierre, SD) passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Parson’s House (Assisted Living) in Omaha. A visitation and prayer service will be held on Thursday, July 1st, at Isburg Funeral Chapel, with a visitation from 5:00pm – 6:00pm followed by a prayer service at 6:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 2nd, starting at 10:30am at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, with a viewing prior to the service from 9:30am – 10:30am. The family will host a Luncheon at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, immediately following the burial at Calvary Cemetery. The services will be live streamed, with a link being available in her obituary at isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Georgie was born on July 1, 1939, to Alexander and Stella (Westwood) Pierson, in Mitchell, SD. She attended school and graduated in Alexandria, SD. She married Herbert Joseph Sibson on October 2, 1957, in Mitchell. They lived in various towns, including Philip, SD, Midland, SD, Pierre, SD, Fort Pierre, SD, Tucson, AZ and Omaha, NE. While Herb farmed thousands of acres both east and west of Pierre, Georgie supported their large family as a stay-at-home mother.
Later, she worked as a secretary at the Pierre Elevator, was a cook for the Pierre School system, and was a switch-board operator at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Georgie enjoyed spending time with her family and helping Herb raise their 7 children. She loved traveling (or more like “tagging along”) with Herb, spending time with friends, cooking, gardening, golfing, and volunteering her time at the Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Catholic Daughters. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who lived her life and faith by example for her family.
She is survived by her children; Julie (Mark) Dunham, Greg (Laurie) Sibson, Brad Sibson, Cheryl Reed, Diane Pfeiffer, Connie (Tom) Askew, and Eric (Julie) Sibson. Georgie was also blessed to be survived by her 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Georgie was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, her parents, her brother Bill Pierson, her sisters Catherine Kurtenbach, Violet Kautz, and Alice Freidel, and her Great-Granddaughter Jasmine “Jazzy”. Georgie is once more side by side with her loved ones in their heavenly home.
Memorials can be directed to the Serene Care Hospice (Omaha, NE), the Herb and Georgie Sibson (Pierre, SD) or the Alzheimer’s Association.
