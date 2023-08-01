Gerald Schaefer
Gerald Schaefer, 90, of Brandon, SD and formerly of Harrold, SD, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Sanford Ava's House in Sioux Falls, surrounded by his family.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 3, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Highmore, with Father Paul Josten, celebrant. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Harrold, with military honors. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 2, 2023, followed by a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, all at the church.
Gerald Schaefer was born March 9, 1933, in Harrold, South Dakota to Albert and Cecelia (Hoesing) Schaefer. He married Arlene Aasby in 1954. Following his service in the Army, they settled in the Harrold area, farming and ranching. They raised seven children in the St. John’s Catholic Church: Rodney, Cathy, James, Karen, Jill, Holly, and Kevin. They were blessed with 16 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
He was very active in the community, serving on the school board and production credit association. In 2001, Arlene passed away and Gerald moved to Arizona in 2004, where he was united in marriage to Lorraine, bringing new sons and daughters into the family: Brenda, Julie, Sheila, Dan, Dave, and many grandchildren. Lorraine passed away in 2019. He enjoyed his later years wintering in Arizona, living at Hart Ranch in Rapid City, and retirement community in Brandon, South Dakota. His strong faith carried him through his long life.
He is survived by his children: Rodney (Susan) Schaefer, Cathy (Jim) Peitz, James (Gail) Schaefer, Karen (Greg) Swenson, Jill (Venice) Schaefer, Holly (Jim) Norgaard, and Kevin (Linda) Schaefer; 15 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; Lorraine’s children: Brenda (Dan) Furaus, Sheila (Dave) Kellor, Dan (Cheryl) Mack, and David (Lisa) Mack; and 12 grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Greeting him in Heaven were his wives: Arlene and Lorraine; grandson, Winston Hemminger; brother, LeRoy Schaefer; sisters: Delores Davis and Shirley Schaefer; and Lorraine’s daughter, Julie Buxa.
Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with Gerald's arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net.
