Geraldine “Gerry” Wernsmann, 91
Geraldine “Gerry” Wernsmann, 91, of Pierre, South Dakota, passed away in the early morning of November 11, 2020 at Avera Maryhouse.
Visitation will take place on Monday, November 16, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, without family present. The family will host a Rosary at 6:15 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the chapel. A Memorial Service will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre.
The memorial service will be live-streamed on Gerry’s obituary page at Isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Masks will be required for attending the visitation and service. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Polo, SD, at 3 p.m.
A full obituary can be found at Isburgfuneralchapels.com.
