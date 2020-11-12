Geraldine “Gerry” Wernsmann, 91

Geraldine “Gerry” Wernsmann, 91, of Pierre, South Dakota, passed away in the early morning of November 11, 2020 at Avera Maryhouse.

Visitation will take place on Monday, November 16, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, without family present. The family will host a Rosary at 6:15 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the chapel. A Memorial Service will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre.

The memorial service will be live-streamed on Gerry’s obituary page at Isburgfuneralchapels.com.

Masks will be required for attending the visitation and service. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Polo, SD, at 3 p.m.

Service information

Nov 16
Visitation
Monday, November 16, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Isburg Funeral Chapel
439 S. Pierre St
Pierre, SD 57501
Nov 17
Memorial Service
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
10:00AM
Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
304 N. Euclid
Pierre, SD 57501
