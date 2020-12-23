Geraldine Scholten Rus, 91
Geraldine Scholten Rus, 91, of Pierre, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Avantara Pierre. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Feigum Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m., Monday, December 28, 2020 at Feigum Funeral Home with interment following at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre. Her funeral service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com. Masks will be required for service attendance.
Geraldine Scholten was born June 10, 1929, to Edward James and Jennie May (Meyer) Scholten in Armour, South Dakota. Geraldine was one of three children born to the family that included her two brothers; Loren and Lyle Scholten. She graduated from Armour High School.
Geraldine married Harlan Rus on October 10, 1948; to this union three children were born: Dwight, Bonnie Mae and Troy. Geraldine worked at Modern Cleaners and the Runnings Warehouse, but spent many of her years caring for her husband and family as a homemaker. She was a proud mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.
Grateful for having shared in her life are her children; Dwight Rus of Loveland, Colo., Bonnie Mae Rus-Brinkman of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Troy (Bonnie) Rus of Pierre, S.D.; along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brothers.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
