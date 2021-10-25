Gilda F. Stein, age 86, died peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of Friday, October 22, 2021. Gilda was born on January 21, 1935, to Morton and Doris Schwartz in the Bronx, New York. Along with her younger sister Charlotte, Gilda was raised in the Bronx and attended William H. Taft High School.
After briefly moving to California before returning to New York City, Gilda worked as a legal secretary for the law firm of Shea and Gould. She loved being a secretary and made many long-lasting friends there. Her feisty and outgoing personality made her a favorite of the lawyers and her fellow secretaries.
On August 29, 1971, Gilda married Martin Stein and they lived in Bayside, Queens, New York, until they retired to Delray Beach, Florida, in 1990. Gilda loved children and especially enjoyed her close to 20 years volunteering in a first-grade classroom at an elementary school in Delray Beach.
Gilda moved to Pierre, SD, in 2014 to be close to her nephew, Jay Schwartz, his wife Ann, and their children Jack and Avery. She cherished the time she spent with them in her final years, and she will be greatly missed.
Gilda had a zest for life, a great sense of humor, and was a wonderful storyteller. She was an avid reader, loved to play cards and mahjong, and enjoyed traveling.
Per her wishes, there will be no formal service, but instead a private family remembrance of her life. Memorials may be directed to the Pierre Educational Foundation or the Central South Dakota Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP).
To plant a tree in memory of Gilda Stein as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.