Gladys “Hap” Dodge, 90 - April 19, 1929 - January 4, 2020.

Gladys “Hap” Rilling was born in Laurel, South Dakota, and raised by her loving mother Bessie. Hap was the youngest of twelve children, all of whom have preceded her in passing. She completed school in Onida, SD, and married the love of her life, Willard “Bill” Dodge, in September of 1947. They were married for 70 wonderful years and are happily reunited once again.
Countless loving memories will be cherished by all who knew Hap. She loved music, dancing, competitive Wahoo and card games, and her family most of all. Her flowers always bloomed and her coffee pot was always on. Her fun and giving spirit will forever be remembered.
Honored to have shared the lives of both Hap and Bill are their three children; Connie (Ron) Brown, Pat (Rosie) Dodge, and Bill Jr. (Julie) Dodge. Blessed to call them Grandma and Grandpa were six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Special niece LaVonne Weischedel, dear friend Lynell Asher and many other beloved friends, caretakers and loved ones.
In Feigum Funeral Home's care, a Celebration of Life event will take place at a later date.
